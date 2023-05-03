As they go for the series sweep, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (18-13) will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies (15-16) at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, May 3. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The Phillies are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Dodgers (-110). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: TBA - LAD vs Aaron Nola - PHI (2-2, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Dodgers' matchup versus the Phillies but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Dodgers (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Dodgers to take down the Phillies with those odds, and the Dodgers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Freddie Freeman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 17 out of the 29 games, or 58.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 17-12 (winning 58.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (35.7%) in those games.

The Phillies have a mark of 5-9 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win NL West -125 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.