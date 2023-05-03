How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:10 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to get to Aaron Nola when he starts for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 52 total home runs.
- Los Angeles is third in baseball, slugging .455.
- The Dodgers are 21st in MLB with a .239 batting average.
- Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (172 total).
- The Dodgers are eighth in MLB with a .334 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers strike out 9.6 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Los Angeles has a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.254).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dustin May
|Jack Flaherty
|4/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/30/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Jake Woodford
|5/1/2023
|Phillies
|W 13-4
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Taijuan Walker
|5/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 13-1
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Matt Strahm
|5/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|-
|Aaron Nola
|5/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dustin May
|Joe Musgrove
|5/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Yu Darvish
|5/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Blake Snell
|5/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Eric Lauer
|5/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Wade Miley
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.