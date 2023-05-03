Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to get to Aaron Nola when he starts for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 52 total home runs.

Los Angeles is third in baseball, slugging .455.

The Dodgers are 21st in MLB with a .239 batting average.

Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (172 total).

The Dodgers are eighth in MLB with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 9.6 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Los Angeles has a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.254).

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Home Dustin May Jack Flaherty 4/29/2023 Cardinals W 1-0 Home Clayton Kershaw Jordan Montgomery 4/30/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Jake Woodford 5/1/2023 Phillies W 13-4 Home Tony Gonsolin Taijuan Walker 5/2/2023 Phillies W 13-1 Home Julio Urías Matt Strahm 5/3/2023 Phillies - Home - Aaron Nola 5/5/2023 Padres - Away Dustin May Joe Musgrove 5/6/2023 Padres - Away Clayton Kershaw Yu Darvish 5/7/2023 Padres - Away Noah Syndergaard Blake Snell 5/8/2023 Brewers - Away Tony Gonsolin Eric Lauer 5/9/2023 Brewers - Away Julio Urías Wade Miley

