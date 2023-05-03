Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take the field against the Philadelphia Phillies and J.T. Realmuto at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Phillies +120 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -145 +120 8 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have compiled a 17-12 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.6% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 13-10 record (winning 56.5% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Dodgers a 59.2% chance to win.

Los Angeles has played in 31 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-12-1).

The Dodgers have had a run line set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-6 7-7 3-6 15-7 15-7 3-6

