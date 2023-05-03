Dodgers vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:41 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Wednesday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (18-13) and the Philadelphia Phillies (15-16) facing off at Dodger Stadium (on May 3) at 4:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Dodgers.
Aaron Nola (2-2) gets the start for the Phillies. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Dodgers.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Phillies 3.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 8-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have won 17, or 58.6%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Los Angeles has entered 29 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 17-12 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 172.
- The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 28
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Dustin May vs Jack Flaherty
|April 29
|Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 30
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs Jake Woodford
|May 1
|Phillies
|W 13-4
|Tony Gonsolin vs Taijuan Walker
|May 2
|Phillies
|W 13-1
|Julio Urías vs Matt Strahm
|May 3
|Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Nola
|May 5
|@ Padres
|-
|Dustin May vs Joe Musgrove
|May 6
|@ Padres
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Yu Darvish
|May 7
|@ Padres
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Blake Snell
|May 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Eric Lauer
|May 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Julio Urías vs Wade Miley
