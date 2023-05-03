Wednesday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (18-13) and the Philadelphia Phillies (15-16) facing off at Dodger Stadium (on May 3) at 4:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Dodgers.

Aaron Nola (2-2) gets the start for the Phillies. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodgers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Phillies 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 8-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have won 17, or 58.6%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles has entered 29 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 17-12 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 172.

The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).

