Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Matt Strahm) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Phillies.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies
|Dodgers vs Phillies Odds
|Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .309 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games this year, and 6% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has driven home a run in eight games this year (53.3%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 11 of 15 games (73.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 32 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Strahm (2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.31, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have only a .148 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.