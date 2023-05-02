After hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Matt Strahm) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Phillies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .309 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games this year, and 6% of his plate appearances.

Smith has driven home a run in eight games this year (53.3%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 11 of 15 games (73.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings