Trayce Thompson -- with an on-base percentage of .154 in his past 10 games, 129 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on May 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson has four home runs and seven walks while batting .156.

In five of 20 games this season, Thompson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in two of 20 games played this year, and in 7.5% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (15.0%), Thompson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings