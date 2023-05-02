Trayce Thompson -- with an on-base percentage of .154 in his past 10 games, 129 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on May 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson has four home runs and seven walks while batting .156.
  • In five of 20 games this season, Thompson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in two of 20 games played this year, and in 7.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (15.0%), Thompson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 9
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Strahm (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.31 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of only .148 to opposing batters.
