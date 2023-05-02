Trayce Thompson Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:29 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Trayce Thompson -- with an on-base percentage of .154 in his past 10 games, 129 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on May 2 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson has four home runs and seven walks while batting .156.
- In five of 20 games this season, Thompson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in two of 20 games played this year, and in 7.5% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (15.0%), Thompson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strahm (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.31 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of only .148 to opposing batters.
