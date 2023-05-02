Rui Hachimura could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Hachimura, in his most recent game (April 28 win against the Grizzlies) produced six points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hachimura's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.2 13.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.7 Assists -- 0.9 0.9 PRA -- 16.6 18.7 PR 13.5 15.7 17.8 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Rui Hachimura's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Warriors

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 21st in the NBA, allowing 117.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Warriors have given up 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are 23rd in the NBA, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 20 2 3 0 0 0 0 2/23/2023 25 14 1 2 0 0 0 2/11/2023 31 16 7 1 2 0 1 1/16/2023 26 16 1 2 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hachimura or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.