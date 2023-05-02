Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:29 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Mookie Betts (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Phillies.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies
|Dodgers vs Phillies Odds
|Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .252 with nine doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Betts has gotten at least one hit in 67.9% of his games this year (19 of 28), with multiple hits five times (17.9%).
- He has homered in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has an RBI in eight of 28 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 53.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Strahm (2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 2.31 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of just .148 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.