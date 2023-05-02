On Tuesday, Mookie Betts (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Phillies.

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Betts is batting .252 with nine doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Betts has gotten at least one hit in 67.9% of his games this year (19 of 28), with multiple hits five times (17.9%).

He has homered in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has an RBI in eight of 28 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 53.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Home Away 14 GP 14 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

