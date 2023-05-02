Miguel Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 76 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on May 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is hitting .202 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 18 walks.
  • Vargas has had a hit in 14 of 28 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits three times (10.7%).
  • He has homered in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Vargas has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (seven of 28), with two or more RBI three times (10.7%).
  • In 11 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Phillies' 4.66 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Strahm (2-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.31 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.31, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have just a .148 batting average against him.
