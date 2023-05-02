Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Miguel Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 76 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on May 2 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .202 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 18 walks.
- Vargas has had a hit in 14 of 28 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits three times (10.7%).
- He has homered in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (seven of 28), with two or more RBI three times (10.7%).
- In 11 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.66 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Strahm (2-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.31 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.31, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have just a .148 batting average against him.
