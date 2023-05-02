Miguel Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 76 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on May 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .202 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 18 walks.

Vargas has had a hit in 14 of 28 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits three times (10.7%).

He has homered in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Vargas has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (seven of 28), with two or more RBI three times (10.7%).

In 11 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings