Miguel Rojas -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on May 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .125 with a double and four walks.
  • In three of 12 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Rojas has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of 12 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Strahm makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of just .148 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.