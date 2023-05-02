Miguel Rojas -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on May 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .125 with a double and four walks.

In three of 12 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Rojas has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of 12 games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings