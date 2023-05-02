Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Rojas -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on May 2 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .125 with a double and four walks.
- In three of 12 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Rojas has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of 12 games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strahm makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of just .148 to opposing batters.
