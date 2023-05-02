On Tuesday, Max Muncy (.535 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy leads Los Angeles with 20 hits and an OBP of .418 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is third in the league in slugging.
  • Muncy has picked up a hit in 13 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has hit a home run in 30.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 26), and 10.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Muncy has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this season (10 of 26), with two or more RBI four times (15.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 57.7% of his games this season (15 of 26), he has scored, and in four of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (45.5%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Strahm (2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In six games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.31, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting only .148 against him.
