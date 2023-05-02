On Tuesday, Max Muncy (.535 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy leads Los Angeles with 20 hits and an OBP of .418 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 13 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a home run in 30.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 26), and 10.2% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this season (10 of 26), with two or more RBI four times (15.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 57.7% of his games this season (15 of 26), he has scored, and in four of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (45.5%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

