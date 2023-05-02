LeBron James and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 10:00 PM ET.

James, in his last game (April 28 win against the Grizzlies) posted 22 points and six assists.

Below we will look at James' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 28.9 25.5 Rebounds 9.5 8.3 9.2 Assists 5.5 6.8 5.6 PRA 42.5 44 40.3 PR 36.5 37.2 34.7 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.6



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

LeBron James Insights vs. the Warriors

James is responsible for attempting 16.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 22.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

James' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive team in the league, giving up 117.1 points per contest.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Warriors have given up 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have allowed 12.9 makes per contest, 23rd in the NBA.

LeBron James vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 26 13 9 8 2 0 0 10/18/2022 35 31 14 8 3 0 0

