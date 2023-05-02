The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) and allow 117.1 per outing (21st in the league).

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

These teams rack up 236.1 points per game between them, 9.1 more than this game's point total.

These teams give up 233.7 points per game combined, 6.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) LeBron James 26.5 -115 28.9 Anthony Davis 25.5 -110 25.9 Austin Reaves 16.5 -105 13.0 D'Angelo Russell 15.5 -115 17.8 Rui Hachimura 9.5 -115 11.2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.