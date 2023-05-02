The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Lakers Moneyline
DraftKings Warriors (-4.5) 227 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Warriors (-4.5) 227.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Warriors (-4.5) 227 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Warriors (-4.5) 227.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) and allow 117.1 per outing (21st in the league).
  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • These teams rack up 236.1 points per game between them, 9.1 more than this game's point total.
  • These teams give up 233.7 points per game combined, 6.7 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
LeBron James 26.5 -115 28.9
Anthony Davis 25.5 -110 25.9
Austin Reaves 16.5 -105 13.0
D'Angelo Russell 15.5 -115 17.8
Rui Hachimura 9.5 -115 11.2

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Austin Reaves or another Lakers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.