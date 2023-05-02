Lakers vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 1
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-4.5)
|227
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-4.5)
|227.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Warriors (-4.5)
|227
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Warriors (-4.5)
|227.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Warriors vs Lakers Player Props
|Warriors vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Lakers Injury Report
|How to Watch Warriors vs Lakers
|Warriors vs Lakers Prediction
Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) and allow 117.1 per outing (21st in the league).
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- These teams rack up 236.1 points per game between them, 9.1 more than this game's point total.
- These teams give up 233.7 points per game combined, 6.7 more points than this matchup's total.
- Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|LeBron James
|26.5
|-115
|28.9
|Anthony Davis
|25.5
|-110
|25.9
|Austin Reaves
|16.5
|-105
|13.0
|D'Angelo Russell
|15.5
|-115
|17.8
|Rui Hachimura
|9.5
|-115
|11.2
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Austin Reaves or another Lakers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.