Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:54 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 119 - Lakers 115
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Warriors vs Lakers Player Props
|Warriors vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Lakers Injury Report
|How to Watch Warriors vs Lakers
|Warriors vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (227)
- The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this season.
- Golden State (21-19-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (51.2%) than Los Angeles (12-18-1) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (38.7%).
- Golden State and its opponents have gone over the total 54.9% of the time this season (45 out of 82). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
- The Warriors have a .638 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-21) this season, higher than the .451 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (23-28).
Lakers Performance Insights
- On offense Los Angeles is the sixth-ranked team in the NBA (117.2 points per game). Defensively it is 20th (116.6 points allowed per game).
- This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the NBA in assists at 25.3 per game.
- The Lakers make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.2% have been 3-pointers.
