The Golden State Warriors are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Warriors 119 - Lakers 115

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors

  • Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 4.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (227)
  • The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this season.
  • Golden State (21-19-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (51.2%) than Los Angeles (12-18-1) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (38.7%).
  • Golden State and its opponents have gone over the total 54.9% of the time this season (45 out of 82). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
  • The Warriors have a .638 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-21) this season, higher than the .451 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Lakers Performance Insights

  • On offense Los Angeles is the sixth-ranked team in the NBA (117.2 points per game). Defensively it is 20th (116.6 points allowed per game).
  • This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the NBA in assists at 25.3 per game.
  • The Lakers make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.
  • In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.2% have been 3-pointers.

