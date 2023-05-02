The Golden State Warriors are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 119 - Lakers 115

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 4.5)

Lakers (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (227)



The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this season.

Golden State (21-19-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (51.2%) than Los Angeles (12-18-1) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (38.7%).

Golden State and its opponents have gone over the total 54.9% of the time this season (45 out of 82). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

The Warriors have a .638 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-21) this season, higher than the .451 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Lakers Performance Insights

On offense Los Angeles is the sixth-ranked team in the NBA (117.2 points per game). Defensively it is 20th (116.6 points allowed per game).

This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the NBA in assists at 25.3 per game.

The Lakers make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.

In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.2% have been 3-pointers.

