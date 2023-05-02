The Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis and others in this game.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Chase Center

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 13.5 (-133) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (+180)

The 25.5-point over/under for Davis on Tuesday is 0.4 lower than his scoring average.

Davis averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 13.5).

Davis' assist average -- 2.6 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (2.5).

Davis has made 0.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-115) 9.5 (-118) 5.5 (-120) 2.5 (+105)

LeBron James has scored 28.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 2.4 points more than Tuesday's points prop total.

James' per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (9.5).

James' year-long assist average -- 6.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (-115) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (-118)

D'Angelo Russell is putting up 17.8 points per game, 2.3 higher than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- three per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (3.5).

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (-125) 5.5 (-120) 5.5 (-149) 4.5 (-161)

Curry has scored 29.4 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 2.1 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

Curry's per-game rebound average of 6.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Curry has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Curry's 4.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-115) 9.5 (-118) 5.5 (-120) 2.5 (+105)

The 12.5-point total set for Jordan Poole on Tuesday is 7.9 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 2.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (2.5).

Poole has averaged 4.5 assists this season, 2.0 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

