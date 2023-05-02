In Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers square off.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (46.9%).

Los Angeles has compiled a 33-18 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Warriors are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 18th.

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Los Angeles is 32-8 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers average 117 points per game at home, 0.3 fewer points than on the road (117.3). On defense they concede 113.8 per game, 5.6 fewer points than away (119.4).

In 2022-23 Los Angeles is giving up 5.6 fewer points per game at home (113.8) than away (119.4).

This year the Lakers are averaging more assists at home (25.7 per game) than away (24.9).

Lakers Injuries