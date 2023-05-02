When the Golden State Warriors (44-38) and Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) square off at Chase Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, LeBron James will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2

Tuesday, May 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers won their previous game against the Grizzlies, 125-85, on Friday. D'Angelo Russell starred with 31 points, plus two boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Angelo Russell 31 2 4 1 1 5 LeBron James 22 5 6 1 0 2 Anthony Davis 16 14 1 0 5 0

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is putting up a team-best 12.5 rebounds per game. And he is producing 25.9 points and 2.6 assists, making 56.3% of his shots from the field.

James paces the Lakers in scoring (28.9 points per game), and posts 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Russell is averaging a team-best 6.2 assists per game. And he is delivering 17.8 points and 3.0 rebounds, making 47.0% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Jarred Vanderbilt is averaging 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 54.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Lakers receive 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Malik Beasley.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 19.3 14.1 2.8 1.4 3.7 0.3 LeBron James 25.5 9.2 5.6 0.9 1.1 2.6 Austin Reaves 18.1 4.3 4.9 0.5 0.3 2.2 D'Angelo Russell 15.6 3.0 5.0 0.4 0.2 2.7 Rui Hachimura 13.1 4.7 0.9 0.3 0.2 1.3

