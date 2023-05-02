Ahead of Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors (44-38), the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 2 at Chase Center.

The Lakers' last contest on Friday ended in a 125-85 win against the Grizzlies. D'Angelo Russell scored 31 points in the Lakers' win, leading the team.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Questionable (Toe), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up just 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors allow (117.1).

Los Angeles is 32-8 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

The Lakers have fared better offensively over their last 10 games, generating 117.5 points per contest, 0.3 more than their season average of 117.2.

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in NBA). It is making 1.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game at 34.4%.

The Lakers rank 19th in the NBA with 111.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th defensively with 111.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -4.5 227

