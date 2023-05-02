Lakers vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:29 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.
Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-4.5
|227.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 227.5 points in 51 of 82 games this season.
- Los Angeles' games this year have had a 233.8-point total on average, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles is 41-41-0 against the spread this year.
- The Lakers have come away with 23 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Los Angeles has a record of 9-18, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|60
|73.2%
|118.9
|236.1
|117.1
|233.7
|233.5
|Lakers
|51
|62.2%
|117.2
|236.1
|116.6
|233.7
|232.1
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Lakers have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.
- Los Angeles has performed better against the spread at home (21-20-0) than on the road (20-21-0) this season.
- The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are only 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- Los Angeles has put together a 29-11 ATS record and a 32-8 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.
Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|39-43
|20-22
|45-37
|Lakers
|41-41
|13-18
|44-38
Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Warriors
|Lakers
|118.9
|117.2
|2
|6
|31-19
|29-11
|35-15
|32-8
|117.1
|116.6
|21
|20
|31-12
|31-20
|34-9
|33-18
