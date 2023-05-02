The Golden State Warriors are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -4.5 227.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 227.5 points in 51 of 82 games this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have had a 233.8-point total on average, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles is 41-41-0 against the spread this year.

The Lakers have come away with 23 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-18, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 60 73.2% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5 Lakers 51 62.2% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.

The Lakers have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread at home (21-20-0) than on the road (20-21-0) this season.

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are only 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 29-11 ATS record and a 32-8 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 20-22 45-37 Lakers 41-41 13-18 44-38

Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Warriors Lakers 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-11 35-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-8 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 31-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-20 34-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-18

