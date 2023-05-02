James Outman, with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, May 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .283.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

In 56.7% of his games this season (17 of 30), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 30), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.0% of his games this season, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings