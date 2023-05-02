James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
James Outman, with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, May 2 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies
|Dodgers vs Phillies Odds
|Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .283.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- In 56.7% of his games this season (17 of 30), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 30), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.0% of his games this season, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (28.6%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.66 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of only .148 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.