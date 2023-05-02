James Outman, with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, May 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman has four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .283.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
  • In 56.7% of his games this season (17 of 30), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 30), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 30.0% of his games this season, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 43.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 14
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 4.66 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of only .148 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.