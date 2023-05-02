After batting .325 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Matt Strahm) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Phillies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.475) thanks to 11 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Freeman has had a hit in 20 of 30 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 11 times (36.7%).

He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this season (26.7%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 17 of 30 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (64.3%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings