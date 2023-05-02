Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:29 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After batting .325 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Matt Strahm) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Phillies.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies
|Dodgers vs Phillies Odds
|Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.475) thanks to 11 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- Freeman has had a hit in 20 of 30 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 11 times (36.7%).
- He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this season (26.7%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 17 of 30 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (64.3%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.66 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Strahm (2-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.31, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have just a .148 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.