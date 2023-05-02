The Los Angeles Dodgers (16-13) ride a four-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Philadelphia Phillies (15-14) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Julio Urias (3-3, 4.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Matt Strahm (2-2, 2.31 ERA).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

The Dodgers will send Urias (3-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across six games.

He has three quality starts in six chances this season.

In six starts, Urias has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Strahm

Strahm (2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.

His last time out was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

The 31-year-old has put up a 2.31 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of just .148 to opposing hitters.

So far this year, Strahm has not registered a quality start.

Strahm will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 3.9 frames per outing.

