Player props can be found for Max Muncy and Nicholas Castellanos, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Urías Stats

The Dodgers' Julio Urias (3-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Urias has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

The 26-year-old's 4.41 ERA ranks 51st, 1.286 WHIP ranks 46th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Apr. 27 5.2 7 6 6 5 2 at Cubs Apr. 21 3.1 7 5 5 4 2 vs. Cubs Apr. 16 5.2 8 3 2 6 1 at Giants Apr. 10 6.0 4 1 1 8 2 vs. Rockies Apr. 4 6.0 5 0 0 6 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Julio Urías' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Muncy Stats

Muncy has a double, 11 home runs, 25 walks and 22 RBI (20 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .238/.418/.643 so far this season.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has seven doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 11 RBI (37 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .314/.397/.475 on the season.

Freeman brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 1 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 28 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Max Muncy, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has collected 37 hits with 10 doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 19 runs.

He has a .319/.373/.509 slash line so far this year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 at Astros Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros Apr. 29 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 at Astros Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

Brandon Marsh Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Marsh Stats

Brandon Marsh has 30 hits with seven doubles, four triples, four home runs, 13 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .337/.422/.640 so far this year.

Marsh Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Astros Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Astros Apr. 28 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Brandon Marsh or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.