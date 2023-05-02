Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Phillies on May 2, 2023
Player props can be found for Max Muncy and Nicholas Castellanos, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Julio Urías Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Urías Stats
- The Dodgers' Julio Urias (3-3) will make his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Urias has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.
- The 26-year-old's 4.41 ERA ranks 51st, 1.286 WHIP ranks 46th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Urías Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Apr. 27
|5.2
|7
|6
|6
|5
|2
|at Cubs
|Apr. 21
|3.1
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 16
|5.2
|8
|3
|2
|6
|1
|at Giants
|Apr. 10
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 4
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|6
|0
Max Muncy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Muncy Stats
- Muncy has a double, 11 home runs, 25 walks and 22 RBI (20 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .238/.418/.643 so far this season.
Muncy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has seven doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 11 RBI (37 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .314/.397/.475 on the season.
- Freeman brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 1
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 28
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has collected 37 hits with 10 doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 19 runs.
- He has a .319/.373/.509 slash line so far this year.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Dodgers
|May. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Astros
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Apr. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Astros
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
Brandon Marsh Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
Marsh Stats
- Brandon Marsh has 30 hits with seven doubles, four triples, four home runs, 13 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .337/.422/.640 so far this year.
Marsh Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|May. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Apr. 28
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
