The Los Angeles Dodgers (17-13) will rely on Max Muncy when they host Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (15-15) at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, May 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers have been listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Phillies (+130). The matchup's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (3-3, 4.41 ERA) vs Matt Strahm - PHI (2-2, 2.31 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 16 (57.1%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Dodgers have an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 7-3 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total eight times.

The Phillies have won in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Phillies have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+200) Miguel Vargas 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) James Outman 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

