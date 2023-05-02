How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium in the second of a three-game series, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second-best in MLB action with 51 total home runs.
- Los Angeles is fifth in baseball with a .447 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).
- Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (159 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.
- The Dodgers' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles has a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.281).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Julio Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.41 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Urias has three quality starts this season.
- Urias has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year heading into this game.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/27/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-2
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Mitch Keller
|4/28/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dustin May
|Jack Flaherty
|4/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/30/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Jake Woodford
|5/1/2023
|Phillies
|W 13-4
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Taijuan Walker
|5/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Matt Strahm
|5/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|-
|Aaron Nola
|5/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dustin May
|Joe Musgrove
|5/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Yu Darvish
|5/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Blake Snell
|5/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Eric Lauer
