Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium in the second of a three-game series, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in MLB action with 51 total home runs.

Los Angeles is fifth in baseball with a .447 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).

Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (159 total, 5.3 per game).

The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Dodgers' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.281).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.41 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Urias has three quality starts this season.

Urias has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year heading into this game.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Pirates L 6-2 Away Julio Urías Mitch Keller 4/28/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Home Dustin May Jack Flaherty 4/29/2023 Cardinals W 1-0 Home Clayton Kershaw Jordan Montgomery 4/30/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Jake Woodford 5/1/2023 Phillies W 13-4 Home Tony Gonsolin Taijuan Walker 5/2/2023 Phillies - Home Julio Urías Matt Strahm 5/3/2023 Phillies - Home - Aaron Nola 5/5/2023 Padres - Away Dustin May Joe Musgrove 5/6/2023 Padres - Away Clayton Kershaw Yu Darvish 5/7/2023 Padres - Away Noah Syndergaard Blake Snell 5/8/2023 Brewers - Away Tony Gonsolin Eric Lauer

