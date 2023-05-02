Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Phillies (+140). The total is 8 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -165 +140 8 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 16 of the 28 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).

Los Angeles has a record of 5-5 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Dodgers a 62.3% chance to win.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by bookmakers 30 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-12-1).

The Dodgers have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-6 7-7 3-6 14-7 15-7 2-6

