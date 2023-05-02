Dodgers vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 2
Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (17-13) and Philadelphia Phillies (15-15) going head-to-head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on May 2.
The Dodgers will give the ball to Julio Urias (3-3, 4.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Matt Strahm (2-2, 2.31 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Dodgers vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have won 16, or 57.1%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Los Angeles is 8-9 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 159.
- The Dodgers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 27
|@ Pirates
|L 6-2
|Julio Urías vs Mitch Keller
|April 28
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Dustin May vs Jack Flaherty
|April 29
|Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 30
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs Jake Woodford
|May 1
|Phillies
|W 13-4
|Tony Gonsolin vs Taijuan Walker
|May 2
|Phillies
|-
|Julio Urías vs Matt Strahm
|May 3
|Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Nola
|May 5
|@ Padres
|-
|Dustin May vs Joe Musgrove
|May 6
|@ Padres
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Yu Darvish
|May 7
|@ Padres
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Blake Snell
|May 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Eric Lauer
