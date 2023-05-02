Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (17-13) and Philadelphia Phillies (15-15) going head-to-head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on May 2.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Julio Urias (3-3, 4.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Matt Strahm (2-2, 2.31 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have won 16, or 57.1%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles is 8-9 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 159.

The Dodgers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule