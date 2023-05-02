The Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder included, face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 125-85 win against the Grizzlies, Schroder put up two points, five assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Schroder's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 12.6 6 Rebounds -- 2.5 1.5 Assists 2.5 4.5 3.4 PRA -- 19.6 10.9 PR -- 15.1 7.5 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.3



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Warriors

Schroder has taken 9.8 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 8.9% and 7.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 3.4 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Schroder's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Warriors have given up 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 33 11 1 6 1 0 1 2/23/2023 27 13 0 6 1 1 1 2/11/2023 30 26 3 3 3 0 0

