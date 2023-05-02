D'Angelo Russell be on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM on Tuesday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent appearance, a 125-85 win over the Grizzlies, Russell put up 31 points and four assists.

With prop bets available for Russell, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.8 16.2 Rebounds 3.5 3 3.3 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.4 PRA 24.5 27 24.9 PR 18.5 20.8 19.5 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.9



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Warriors

Russell's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Warriors give up 117.1 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Warriors are 15th in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Warriors have conceded 25.7 per contest, 15th in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 9 2 4 3 0 0 0 2/11/2023 35 15 5 6 1 0 0 2/1/2023 35 29 2 2 7 0 0 11/27/2022 31 15 2 6 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.