Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Chris Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .345 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, May 2 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies
|Dodgers vs Phillies Odds
|Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has a double, five home runs and five walks while batting .167.
- This season, Taylor has tallied at least one hit in eight of 22 games (36.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 22), and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven in a run in eight games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.66 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.31, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting just .148 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.