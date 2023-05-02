Chris Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .345 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, May 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has a double, five home runs and five walks while batting .167.
  • This season, Taylor has tallied at least one hit in eight of 22 games (36.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 22), and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in eight games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.66 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In six games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.31, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting just .148 against him.
