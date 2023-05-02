The Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves included, square off versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Reaves, in his previous game (April 28 win against the Grizzlies) posted 11 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Reaves' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 13 18.1 Rebounds 4.5 3 4.3 Assists 4.5 3.4 4.9 PRA 24.5 19.4 27.3 PR 20.5 16 22.4 3PM 1.5 1.3 2.2



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Austin Reaves has made four field goals per game, which adds up to 7.4% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.4 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are 21st in the league, giving up 117.1 points per contest.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Warriors have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have conceded 12.9 makes per contest, 23rd in the NBA.

Austin Reaves vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 28 16 2 8 3 1 1 2/23/2023 19 17 2 4 1 0 2 2/11/2023 26 8 2 1 1 1 0 10/18/2022 16 3 0 1 0 0 0

