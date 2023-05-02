After going 1-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Austin Barnes and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Matt Strahm) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is hitting .093 with five walks.

In four of 15 games this year, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.

In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Barnes has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

