Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Austin Barnes and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Matt Strahm) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is hitting .093 with five walks.
- In four of 15 games this year, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Barnes has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strahm (2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 2.31 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of only .148 to his opponents.
