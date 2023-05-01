The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .300 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 78.6% of his games this year (11 of 14), with more than one hit three times (21.4%).

He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in seven games this year (50.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 games this year (71.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

