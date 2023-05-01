Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .300 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 78.6% of his games this year (11 of 14), with more than one hit three times (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in seven games this year (50.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 games this year (71.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 27 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .223 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.