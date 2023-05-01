The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .300 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Smith has gotten at least one hit in 78.6% of his games this year (11 of 14), with more than one hit three times (21.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has driven in a run in seven games this year (50.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 10 games this year (71.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 27 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .223 against him.
