Monday's 10:00 PM ET game between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Monday, May 1

Monday, May 1 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

On Saturday, the Nuggets beat the Suns 125-107, led by Jamal Murray with 34 points. Kevin Durant was the leading scorer for the losing side with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 34 5 9 2 0 6 Nikola Jokic 24 19 5 0 0 1 Aaron Gordon 23 6 0 1 0 3

Suns' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 29 14 1 1 3 1 Devin Booker 27 4 8 1 2 0 Deandre Ayton 14 7 1 0 0 0

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown is posting 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton is the Suns' top rebounder (10 per game), and he posts 18 points and 1.7 assists. His rebounding average ranks him ninth in the league.

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring (27.8 points per game) and assists (5.5), and produces 4.5 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Durant gets the Suns 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Chris Paul paces the Suns in assists (8.9 per game), and averages 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Torrey Craig is averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 17.5 10.1 6.4 1 0.5 1.2 Devin Booker PHO 25.5 3.7 5.1 1.7 0.7 1.7 Jamal Murray DEN 19.2 3.7 5 0.8 0.3 2.8 Kevin Durant PHO 21.8 6.4 3.8 0.6 1 2 Bruce Brown DEN 12.9 3.8 2.7 1.5 0.5 0.5 Chris Paul PHO 12.6 3.8 5.1 1.4 0.6 2

