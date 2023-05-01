Heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns (45-37), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, May 1 at Ball Arena.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Nuggets will try for another victory over the Suns following a 125-107 win on Saturday. In the Nuggets' victory, Jamal Murray recorded 34 points (and added five rebounds and nine assists), while Kevin Durant scored 29 in the losing effort for the Suns.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

When Denver puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.

The Nuggets' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 113.7 points a contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this year.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Suns Season Insights

The Suns' 113.6 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Phoenix has put together a 34-10 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Suns have performed better offensively over their last 10 games, generating 117.2 points per contest, 3.6 more than their season average of 113.6.

Phoenix knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Suns average 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in league), and allow 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 229

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.