The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)

Nuggets (- 4) Pick OU: Under (229)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this year.

As a 4-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Denver is 27-21-1 against the spread compared to the 7-7-1 ATS record Phoenix puts up as a 4-point underdog.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Denver does it in fewer games (45.1% of the time) than Phoenix (48.8%).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .281 winning percentage for the Suns as a moneyline underdog (9-23).

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game so far this year. At the other end, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per contest.

With 28.9 dimes per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% threes (27.1%).

Suns Performance Insights

With 113.6 points scored per game and 111.6 points allowed, Phoenix is 17th in the league on offense and sixth defensively.

With 27.3 assists per game, the Suns are third-best in the league.

The Suns are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

In 2022-23, Phoenix has attempted 36.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29% of Phoenix's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 71% have been 2-pointers.

