The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .235 with eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Betts has had a hit in 18 of 27 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits four times (14.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 14 of 27 games (51.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

