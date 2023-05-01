Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .235 with eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Betts has had a hit in 18 of 27 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits four times (14.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 14 of 27 games (51.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Walker (2-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.97 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In five games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 4.97 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .223 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.