The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is hitting .235 with eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Betts has had a hit in 18 of 27 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits four times (14.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Betts has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 14 of 27 games (51.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Walker (2-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.97 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In five games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 4.97 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .223 to his opponents.
