Miguel Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on May 1 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .213 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 walks.

Vargas has had a hit in 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%), including multiple hits three times (11.1%).

He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in six games this season (22.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (11.1%).

In 10 of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings