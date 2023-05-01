Miguel Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on May 1 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is batting .213 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 walks.
  • Vargas has had a hit in 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%), including multiple hits three times (11.1%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Vargas has picked up an RBI in six games this season (22.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (11.1%).
  • In 10 of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
  • The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put together a 4.97 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .223 to his opponents.
