Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on May 1 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .213 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 walks.
- Vargas has had a hit in 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%), including multiple hits three times (11.1%).
- He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in six games this season (22.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (11.1%).
- In 10 of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 4.97 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .223 to his opponents.
