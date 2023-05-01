Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Max Muncy (batting .296 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has 19 hits and an OBP of .419, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 48.0% of his games this season (12 of 25), with multiple hits six times (24.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 32.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 25), and 10.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has driven home a run in 10 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 14 of 25 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (45.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Walker (2-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.97 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.97 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .223 to opposing hitters.
