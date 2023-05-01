On Monday, Max Muncy (batting .296 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has 19 hits and an OBP of .419, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 48.0% of his games this season (12 of 25), with multiple hits six times (24.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 32.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 25), and 10.7% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has driven home a run in 10 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 14 of 25 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (45.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings