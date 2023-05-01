On Monday, Max Muncy (batting .296 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has 19 hits and an OBP of .419, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is second in the league in slugging.
  • Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 48.0% of his games this season (12 of 25), with multiple hits six times (24.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 32.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 25), and 10.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Muncy has driven home a run in 10 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 14 of 25 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (45.5%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Walker (2-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.97 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 4.97 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .223 to opposing hitters.
