Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Heyward and his .414 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Taijuan Walker on May 1 at 10:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .240 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Heyward has gotten at least one hit in 40.9% of his games this season (nine of 22), with more than one hit three times (13.6%).
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (13.6%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this year (18.2%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this season (40.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 4.97 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .223 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.