Jason Heyward and his .414 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Taijuan Walker on May 1 at 10:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is batting .240 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Heyward has gotten at least one hit in 40.9% of his games this season (nine of 22), with more than one hit three times (13.6%).
  • Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (13.6%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In four games this year (18.2%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this season (40.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed a 4.97 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .223 to his opponents.
