Jason Heyward and his .414 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Taijuan Walker on May 1 at 10:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .240 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Heyward has gotten at least one hit in 40.9% of his games this season (nine of 22), with more than one hit three times (13.6%).

Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (13.6%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this year (18.2%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this season (40.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

