James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman and his .692 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .292 with four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- He ranks 34th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- In 58.6% of his games this season (17 of 29), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (31.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In 17.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has had an RBI in nine games this season (31.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.4% of his games this year (12 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (28.6%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Walker (2-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.97 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.97, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .223 against him.
