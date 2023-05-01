The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman and his .692 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .292 with four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

In 58.6% of his games this season (17 of 29), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (31.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 17.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has had an RBI in nine games this season (31.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.4% of his games this year (12 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

