Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on May 1 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .460, fueled by 10 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 24th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 29 games this year, with at least two hits in 34.5% of those games.

He has homered in 10.3% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 55.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 17.2%.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (64.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings