Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on May 1 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .460, fueled by 10 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 24th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 29 games this year, with at least two hits in 34.5% of those games.
- He has homered in 10.3% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 55.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 17.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (64.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Walker (2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went four innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In five games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.97 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .223 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.