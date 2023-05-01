Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on May 1 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .460, fueled by 10 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 24th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
  • Freeman has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 29 games this year, with at least two hits in 34.5% of those games.
  • He has homered in 10.3% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 55.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 17.2%.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (64.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Walker (2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went four innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In five games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.97 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .223 to opposing hitters.
