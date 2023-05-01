Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Phillies on May 1, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Max Muncy, Nicholas Castellanos and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Gonsolin Stats
- Tony Gonsolin heads to the mound for the Dodgers to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Apr. 26
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
Max Muncy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Muncy Stats
- Muncy has a double, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 22 RBI (19 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .238/.419/.663 on the year.
Muncy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 22
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 34 hits with six doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .301/.389/.460 slash line so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 28
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Apr. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has 10 doubles, four home runs, 10 walks and 17 RBI (35 total hits).
- He's slashing .313/.369/.509 on the season.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Apr. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Astros
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
Brandon Marsh Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Marsh Stats
- Brandon Marsh has seven doubles, four triples, four home runs, 13 walks and 14 RBI (28 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a .329/.418/.647 slash line so far this year.
Marsh Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Apr. 28
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
