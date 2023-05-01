Bookmakers have listed player props for Max Muncy, Nicholas Castellanos and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Gonsolin Stats

Tony Gonsolin heads to the mound for the Dodgers to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Apr. 26 3.1 2 0 0 1 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tony Gonsolin's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Muncy Stats

Muncy has a double, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 22 RBI (19 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .238/.419/.663 on the year.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Apr. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 34 hits with six doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .301/.389/.460 slash line so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 28 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Apr. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Max Muncy, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 10 doubles, four home runs, 10 walks and 17 RBI (35 total hits).

He's slashing .313/.369/.509 on the season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros Apr. 29 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 at Astros Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Apr. 26 3-for-4 2 1 3 6

Brandon Marsh Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Marsh Stats

Brandon Marsh has seven doubles, four triples, four home runs, 13 walks and 14 RBI (28 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .329/.418/.647 slash line so far this year.

Marsh Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Astros Apr. 28 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Brandon Marsh or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.