The Los Angeles Dodgers (16-13) and the Philadelphia Phillies (15-14) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, May 1 at Dodger Stadium, with Tony Gonsolin getting the nod for the Dodgers and Taijuan Walker taking the mound for the Phillies. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Phillies are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-165). An 8.5-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Walker - PHI (2-1, 4.97 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 27 times and won 15, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 4-5 (winning 44.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (41.7%) in those games.

This season, the Phillies have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Philadelphia and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Will Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) James Outman 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

