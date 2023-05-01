How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers versus Philadelphia Phillies game on Monday at 10:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Max Muncy and Nicholas Castellanos.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second-best in baseball with 47 total home runs.
- Los Angeles' .434 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.225).
- Los Angeles has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.0 runs per game (146 total runs).
- The Dodgers' .321 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Dodgers strike out 9.5 times per game, the fourth-worst average in MLB.
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.280).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tony Gonsolin (0-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-1
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Roansy Contreras
|4/27/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-2
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Mitch Keller
|4/28/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dustin May
|Jack Flaherty
|4/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/30/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Jake Woodford
|5/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Taijuan Walker
|5/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Matt Strahm
|5/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|-
|Aaron Nola
|5/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dustin May
|Joe Musgrove
|5/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Yu Darvish
|5/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Blake Snell
