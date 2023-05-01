The Los Angeles Dodgers versus Philadelphia Phillies game on Monday at 10:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Max Muncy and Nicholas Castellanos.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in baseball with 47 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .434 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.

The Dodgers have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.225).

Los Angeles has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.0 runs per game (146 total runs).

The Dodgers' .321 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 9.5 times per game, the fourth-worst average in MLB.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.280).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tony Gonsolin (0-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Pirates L 8-1 Away Tony Gonsolin Roansy Contreras 4/27/2023 Pirates L 6-2 Away Julio Urías Mitch Keller 4/28/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Home Dustin May Jack Flaherty 4/29/2023 Cardinals W 1-0 Home Clayton Kershaw Jordan Montgomery 4/30/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Jake Woodford 5/1/2023 Phillies - Home Tony Gonsolin Taijuan Walker 5/2/2023 Phillies - Home Julio Urías Matt Strahm 5/3/2023 Phillies - Home - Aaron Nola 5/5/2023 Padres - Away Dustin May Joe Musgrove 5/6/2023 Padres - Away Clayton Kershaw Yu Darvish 5/7/2023 Padres - Away Noah Syndergaard Blake Snell

