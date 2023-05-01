Brandon Marsh and James Outman will hit the field when the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Phillies +135 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgersgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -160 +135 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been favored on the moneyline 27 total times this season. They've finished 15-12 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of its games).

The Dodgers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-12-1 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-6 7-7 3-6 13-7 14-7 2-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.