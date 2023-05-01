Monday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (16-13) against the Philadelphia Phillies (15-13) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on May 1.

The probable pitchers are Tony Gonsolin for the Dodgers and Taijuan Walker (2-1) for the Phillies.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 7, Phillies 6.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have won 15 out of the 27 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has entered nine games this season favored by -165 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.

The Dodgers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 146 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

