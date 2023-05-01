Dodgers vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:44 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (16-13) against the Philadelphia Phillies (15-13) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on May 1.
The probable pitchers are Tony Gonsolin for the Dodgers and Taijuan Walker (2-1) for the Phillies.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 7, Phillies 6.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Dodgers have won 15 out of the 27 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.
- Los Angeles has entered nine games this season favored by -165 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.
- The Dodgers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 146 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 26
|@ Pirates
|L 8-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Roansy Contreras
|April 27
|@ Pirates
|L 6-2
|Julio Urías vs Mitch Keller
|April 28
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Dustin May vs Jack Flaherty
|April 29
|Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 30
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs Jake Woodford
|May 1
|Phillies
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Taijuan Walker
|May 2
|Phillies
|-
|Julio Urías vs Matt Strahm
|May 3
|Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Nola
|May 5
|@ Padres
|-
|Dustin May vs Joe Musgrove
|May 6
|@ Padres
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Yu Darvish
|May 7
|@ Padres
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Blake Snell
