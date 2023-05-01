The Los Angeles Dodgers (19-13) are currently +800 to win the World Series, the fourth-best odds in Major League Baseball. To win the NL West, the Dodgers' odds are -134 (tops in the division).

Dodgers MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +800 4th (+800, bet $100 to win $800) To Win the NL West -134 - (-134, bet $134 to win $100)

Dodgers Standings Information

In the NL West, the Dodgers are in first place, 1.5 games in front of the Diamondbacks.

Team Games Back 1 Los Angeles Dodgers - 2 Arizona Diamondbacks 1.5 3 San Diego Padres 2 4 San Francisco Giants 5 5 Colorado Rockies 7.5

Dodgers Team Stats

The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).

The Dodgers are 12-4 this season in games when they hit two or more bombs.

Los Angeles has racked up at least five extra-base hits in 12 games this season, and has gone 10-2 in those contests.

The Dodgers have gone 8-3 in games when they strike out 10 or more batters.

Los Angeles has gone 13-3 in games this season when giving up three or fewer earned runs.

Dodgers Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Mookie Betts +1200 - - .270/.373/.478 5 HR 18 RBI Max Muncy +2000 - - .239/.408/.641 12 HR 27 RBI Freddie Freeman +2000 - - .317/.401/.508 5 HR 14 RBI Will Smith +10000 - - .297/.377/.547 4 HR 15 RBI J.D. Martínez +20000 - - .250/.306/.534 4 HR 15 RBI Chris Taylor +25000 - - .205/.272/.479 5 HR 13 RBI Noah Syndergaard - +25000 - 1-3 6.32 ERA 6.0 K/9 Clayton Kershaw - +1600 - 5-1 1.89 ERA 9.7 K/9 Julio Urías - +1500 - 4-3 3.86 ERA 10.2 K/9 Dustin May - +3500 - 3-1 3.15 ERA 6.0 K/9 Tony Gonsolin - +15000 - 0-0 3.38 ERA 4.5 K/9 James Outman - - +160 .290/.382/.598 7 HR 21 RBI Ryan Pepiot - - +10000 0-0 ERA K/9 Miguel Vargas - - +2000 .237/.363/.409 2 HR 15 RBI Michael Busch - - +10000 .200/.333/.200 0 HR 1 RBI Gavin Stone - - +5000 0-0 9.00 ERA 2.3 K/9

Dodgers' Top Players

Max Muncy is hitting .239/.408/.641 this year with 12 home runs, 27 RBI, and a 22% walk rate. He has also tacked on one stolen base.

So far this season, Freddie Freeman is batting .317/.401/.508 with five home runs, 14 RBI, and a 13.1% walk rate. He has also tacked on four stolen bases.

At the plate, Mookie Betts has been one of the team's more productive hitters, delivering a .270/.373/.478 triple slash with nine doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 18 RBI.

James Outman has a .290 batting average this year to go along with a .382 OBP, seven home runs, 22 runs scored and 21 RBI, also including four stolen bases.

