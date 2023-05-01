David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Peralta -- 0-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on May 1 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with two RBI) against the Cardinals.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In nine of 25 games this year (36.0%), Peralta has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Peralta has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games.
- He has scored in four games this year (16.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 27 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Walker (2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In five games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.97 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .223 to opposing batters.
