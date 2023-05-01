David Peralta -- 0-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on May 1 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with two RBI) against the Cardinals.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In nine of 25 games this year (36.0%), Peralta has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games.

He has scored in four games this year (16.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

