Chris Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .345 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, May 1 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .167 with a double, five home runs and five walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.

In 22.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this season (36.4%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

