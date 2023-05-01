Chris Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .345 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, May 1 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .167 with a double, five home runs and five walks.
  • Taylor has gotten a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 22.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In eight games this season (36.4%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In five games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .223 against him.
